A new law signed by Gov. Newsom gives cities and counties a two-year phase-in period to comply with the organic waste diversion procurement requirements.
Chino Hills Mayor Ray Marquez made the announcement during Tuesday’s council meeting.
“This is a breath of fresh air because we’re getting a lot of pushback,” he said. “It gives us a little breathing room.”
AB 1985 gives local governments until Jan. 1, 2025 to fully implement their city’s procurement requirements.
Cities are being mandated by SB 1383, signed into law in 2016, to dramatically reduce the amount of food, yard clippings, and other organic waste that is thrown away in order to reduce methane, which is considered a “climate super polluter,” said Lance Klug, of CalRecycle’s public affairs office.
The organics waste diversion law is the biggest change to trash in California since curbside recycling began in the 1980s, he said.
CalRecycle, known as the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery, is a branch of the California Environmental Protection Agency that oversees the state’s waste management, recycling, and waste reduction programs
The City of Chino Hills has been implementing the organics waste rules since July and the City of Chino will begin outreach in January 2023.
Both cities use Waste Management for trash hauling.
Local governments were supposed to be in compliance by Jan. 1, but due to the lack of statewide organic waste processing infrastructure, not all cities were able to do so, according to the League of California Cities.
Procurement
As part of the new regulations, cities must annually “procure” a certain amount of the recovered organic waste products to meet their yearly target as determined by Cal Recycle based on population.
For example, yard trimmings, food scraps, and other organic waste can be recycled into new products like compost, mulch, biofuel, and electricity, Mr. Klug said.
Cities can choose whatever mix of organic waste they choose.
Procurement does not necessarily mean products must be purchased, Mr. Klug said. “A city may acquire products in another way, such as free delivery or distribution of products from a hauler, and subsequently use or donate the products to meet the target,” he said.
Vivian Castro, spokesperson for the City of Chino, said inadequate statewide organic waste processing infrastructure has been an obstacle to the city’s efforts to comply with the procurement requirements of SB 1383.
She said the two-year phase in period will allow the state’s infrastructure to catch up.
“Without the infrastructure in place, our hands are tied and procurement options are severely limited with the cost of products very high,” she said.
Nicole Freeman, spokesperson for the City of Chino Hills, said that as jurisdictions ramp up their organic waste collection programs, many cities and counties are struggling to meet their targets due to a limited amount of organic waste infrastructure across the state.
AB 1985 calls for a phased-in approach whereby cities must meet 30 percent of their procurement target by Jan. 1, 2023; 65 percent by Jan. 1, 2024; and 100 percent by Jan. 1, 2025, Ms. Freeman said.
“AB 1985 only affects jurisdictions and their ability to meet procurement targets as determined by CalRecycle,” she said. “There has been no change or delay to the other compliance deadlines as set forth in SB 1383.”
Beginning in 2024, cities can begin the enforcement process on residential and commercial customers, according to Mr. Klug.
Cities do not have to fine residents for not properly separating food, recycling, and trash, but have the option to do so, he said.
Cities must, however, provide education and outreach to residents such as written feedback if contamination is found.
