City of Chino Community Services Commission will discuss the recent fireworks season at 7 p.m. Monday, July 27 in council chambers, 13220 Central Avenue.
The commission will address the sale and use of safe and sane fireworks, fireworks violations, calls for service, citations, complaints, fires, injuries, and the use of illegal fireworks.
Chino police issued 33 citations during the past month for illegal fireworks use, including several on July 4.
There were 225 fireworks related calls in Chino on July 4, up from 206 a year ago.
The meeting can be accessed remotely from the city of Chino website at cityof chino.org/cms/One.aspx?portalId=10382662&pageId=11469756.
The public can email comments to cscommission@cityofchino.org on July 27 until 5:30 p.m. Information: Chino Community Services Department, 334-3456
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.