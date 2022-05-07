The Environmental Protect ion Agency has awarded a $120 million Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act loan to the Inland Empire Utilities Agency (IEUA) to implement its Regional Wastewater System Improvements Program.
The program will upgrade four wastewater treatment facilities to help lessen the impacts of climate change in the drought-prone service area, according to a press release issued by the EPA.
Construction will include a new solids treatment facility, offsite pump stations and force mains, and replacement of existing equipment.
“Given the state’s dire water supply conditions, the time is now to take necessary action and continue to grow and implement investments in water-saving infrastructure,” said Steve Elie, Inland Empire Utilities Agency board president who represents Chino and Chino Hills. “The program will expand capacity to help leverage additional water supplies and infrastructure to ensure continued reliable wastewater services and support continued growth in western San Bernardino County.”
The IEUA will save approximately $27 million by financing with the loan, according to the press release. Project construction and operation are expected to create 780 jobs with the improvements slated for completion in 2026.
