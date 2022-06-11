The City of Chino has banned the watering of “non-functional” grass at commercial centers.
The Chino City Council on Tuesday declared a “Level 2” water supply shortage that went into effect Friday, June 10 for businesses, industrial, and institutional uses.
The ban will not affect residential properties since residents are already required to comply with water use restrictions that were placed in 2009 and 2015, including irrigating only on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Multifamily residential properties are also not subject to the ban. Non-functional grass is considered to be any grass used for ornamental purposes. Homeowners Association properties with non-functional turf are considered commercial, and under these regulations, cannot be irrigated.
“There is a notable exception to the ban on irrigating nonfunctional turf – the use of water is not prohibited to the extent necessary to ensure the health of trees and other perennial plant landscape,” said Joslyn Blakely, project coordinator.
The ban does not apply to recreational uses such as parks and sports fields.
The emergency regulations restrict restaurants from using non-conserving dish spray valves. Hotels, motels, and other lodging establishments are not required to launder towels and linen daily unless requested by customers.
Dave Crosley, water and environmental manager, said staff is adjusting city irrigation to comply.
The ban will remain in effect until Jan. 18, 2023, or until the state acts to end, modify, or re-adopt the regulations, Mr. Crosley said.
Mayor Eunice Ulloa pointed out that the Chino Water Conservation District performs free landscape water efficiency consultations to inspect irrigation systems, timer settings, soil, and plant material, to inspect for irrigation malfunctions. Consultations can be made at cbwcd.org/FormCenter.
Residents can find rebates for grass replacement and information on water conservation programs on the city’s website by visiting cityofchi no.org/waterconservation.
