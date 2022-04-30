The Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 4 will feature a presentation from Brandguard Vents, a company that manufactures residential vents that are resistant to embers and heat that move ahead of a fire front.
The meeting will be held via Zoom by joining us02web.zoom.us/j/7149929027 and enter meeting number 7149929027 or call (669) 900-9128 and enter 7149929027.
