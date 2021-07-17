Personal safety and awareness workshops for women will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturdays, July 31, Aug. 28, Sept. 25, and Oct. 30 at the Chino Hills Police Department community room, 14077 Peyton Drive.
Women can choose one of the four workshops offered by the City of Chino Hills and the Chino Hills Police Department.
The workshop will include classroom instruction to gain the knowledge, skills and attitude to help women from becoming a victim at home or while out, and tabletop scenarios led by the police department.
The free workshops are open to Chino Hills women ages 15 and up. Advanced registration is required.
To register, email Sgt. Laura Addy at laddy@sbc sd.org. Information: chino hills.org/safetyworkshops or call the police department at (909) 364-2000.
