Chino Police
Department
Wednesday, Nov. 9
Stolen vehicle, 12900 block of Sixth Street, midnight.
Stolen vehicle, 14300 block of Fern Avenue, 2:02 a.m.
Burglary, 7000 block of Schaefer Avenue, 4:08 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6800 block of Edinboro Street, noon.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 1:41 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 1:43 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 2:14 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 4:39 p.m.
Robbery, 13700 block of Roswell Avenue, 6:30 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 9:31 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, Central Avenue and C Street, 11:05 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 10
Possession of a controlled substance, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 12:54 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6000 block of Kimball Avenue, 5:45 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 8:35 a.m.
Theft, Hellman and Bickmore avenues, 10:30 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 14500 block of Pipeline Avenue, 11:31 a.m.
Assault, 6800 block of Blue Jay Court, 1:56 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 12800 block of Central Avenue, 2:26 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 3:45 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 4 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 7:26 p.m.
Vandalism, 12800 block of Central Avenue, 8:02 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 8:34 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 11
Shoplifting, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 2:18 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 14200 block of Ramona Avenue, 5 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14200 block of Ramona Avenue, 5 a.m.
Burglary, 13800 block of Pipeline Avenue, 11:45 a.m.
Assault, 12600 block of Central Avenue, 2:44 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 7200 block of Kimball Avenue, 4 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 5:27 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 14300 block of San Antonio Avenue, 8 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 12700 block of Central Avenue, 9:29 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6700 block of Edinboro Street, 10:04 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Possession of drug materials, 6800 block of Egret Street, 11:01 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 1000 block of Walnut Avenue, 12:46 p.m.
False impersonation, 4700 block of Phillips Boulevard, 4:02 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 5:10 p.m.
Vandalism, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 6:10 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 7:45 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 13
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 11300 block of Butterfield Avenue, 1:55 a.m.
Driving under the influence while on probation for driving under the influence, 12700 block of Central Avenue, 3:43 a.m.
Vandalism, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 6:45 a.m.
Narcotics on a suspect in custody, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 7:22 a.m.
Shoplifting, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 8:23 a.m.
Obtain money by false pretenses, 7900 block of Gulfstream Street, 3:32 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4900 block of B Street, 4:56 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 5:48 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 6:07 p.m.
Burglary, 4500 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 6:21 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 14
Driving under the influence of alcohol, Philadelphia Street and Ramona Avenue, 12:35 a.m.
Theft, 6000 block of Kimball Avenue, 7:44 a.m.
Vandalism, 6500 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 7:45 a.m.
Assault, 5900 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 8:32 a.m.
Burglary, 12200 block of Colony Avenue, 9:10 a.m.
Assault, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 11:27 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 3:22 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13900 block of Norton Avenue, 3:54 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 8:22 p.m.
Vandalism, 12900 block of 14th Street, 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Identity theft, 5400 block of Guardian Way, midnight.
Stolen vehicle, 13100 block of Third Street, 12:25 a.m.
Theft, 3500 block of Wagon Wheel Court, 11:29 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11600 block of East End Avenue, 3:04 p.m.
Burglary, 12400 block of Sycamore Avenue, 9:05 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 11800 block of Vernon Avenue, 11:39 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
Possession of drug materials, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 9:12 a.m.
Mail theft, 6600 block of Hamilton Street, 2:40 p.m.
Vandalism, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 8:13 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Nov. 9
Burglary, 14700 block of Pipeline Avenue, 3:30 a.m.
Fraudulent credit application, 15500 block of Yorba Avenue, 9:30 a.m.
Thursday, Nov. 10
Fraud, 2700 block of Fairlane Place, 9:28 a.m.
Trespassing, 15000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 10:16 a.m.
Assault, Soquel Canyon Parkway and Pinehurst Drive, 11:36 a.m.
Burglary, 13900 block of Peyton Drive, 3:19 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 11
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2000 block of Grand Avenue, 1:20 p.m.
Burglary, 3900 block of Hickory Lane, 6:16 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Burglary, 14600 block of Pipeline Avenue, 10:22 a.m.
Vandalism, 14600 block of Pipeline Avenue, 11:07 a.m.
Burglary, 15000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 12:34 p.m.
Identity theft, 4300 block of Foxrun Drive, 4:47 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 13
Assault, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 1:59 a.m.
Identity theft, 3400 block of Alder Place, 12:01 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 14
Burglary, 15100 block of Pipeline Avenue, 8:21 a.m.
Burglary, 12900 block of Elm Tree Lane, 9:16 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3200 block of Cambridge Drive, 9:59 a.m.
Burglary, 13400 block of Treasure Way, 5:22 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Red Barn Court and Fairfield Ranch Road, 9:44 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Burglary, 16500 block of Timberview Avenue, 3:38 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5000 block of Heritage Drive, 7 p.m.
Burglary, 5000 block of Glenview Street, 8:57 p.m.
Burglary, 15700 block of Country Club Drive, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
Theft, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 10:48 a.m.
Burglary, 2100 block of Paseo Grande, 12:02 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2000 block of Grand Avenue, 1:49 p.m.
Burglary, 15900 block of Esqulime Drive, 2:37 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, 3200 block of Willow Hallow Road, 10:01 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, Bayberry Drive and Zenobia Lane, 10:34 p.m.
