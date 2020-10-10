Pop Warner theft suspect arrested

Five days after Chino Pop Warner had 70 percent of its helmets, more than a dozen footballs and thousands of dollars in football equipment stolen from a storage locker last week at Ayala Park in Chino, a 36-year-old Pomona man was arrested Tuesday in Chino.
Omar Yair Gutierrez Monroy is expected to appear in a West Valley Superior Court room Thursday to answer to charges of possession of stolen property and receiving known stolen property, according to county court records.
Chino Police said a Chino Pop Warner official noticed several of the stolen items were being sold on a web-based marketplace and notified authorities, said Sgt. Jesus Jacquez.
“That person gave information to Chino Police and an investigation was opened,” the sergeant said.
Police met with the suspect at Fifth and G streets in Chino at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday and an arrest took place without incident.
A search warrant was served at the suspect’s home in the 1200 block of W. Sixth Street in Pomona where Chino police recovered $4,800 worth of football equipment, two stolen vehicles and drug paraphernalia, police said.
Chino Pop Warner president Pete Duran said Monday morning that between $8,500 and $10,000 worth of equipment had been taken from the storage locker near the Ayala Park Stadium in Chino.
He said league officials will continue to weigh their next moves to keep the 60-year-old organization from shutting down.
“We will do whatever it takes to get this fixed,” said league president Pete Duran, who took over the position on Jan. 1 of this year. “This was a careless act. We’re here for the players. Right now, we are in a position that we can’t support a league with what we have. If we don’t raise money, we will have to fold Chino Pop Warner.”
Mr. Duran said a storage bin located on the south side of the Ayala Park Stadium, which was recently renamed Dennis Yates Field in honor of the longtime volunteer and former Chino mayor, has been used by the league for 10 to 15 years to store all of its equipment.
The storage bin sits on a dirt lot, next to the stadium.
Mr. Duran said he received a voice mail around 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1 from City of Chino staff assigned to Ayala Park that the storage bin had been burglarized.
He didn’t hear the voice mail until the next morning, and immediately called his equipment manager.
Taken was 70 percent of the league’s helmets, 35 percent of their shoulder pads, 30 new jerseys, a dozen footballs, and other items, including kits to repair helmets.
“We recently had a grant from a manufacturer for tackling dummies and other equipment. That was all taken, too,” Mr. Duran said. “The jerseys hadn’t been embroidered yet.”
He said league officials had recently organized everything in preparation for the next season. Signups could begin in March or April with practices starting in August.
Chino Pop Warner normally fields four football teams with 25 players apiece, and four cheerleading squads with 10 members each.
A Go Fund Me page raised $210 out of a goal of $10,500 as of Friday morning.
The site can be found at gofundme.com and search for Chino Pop Warner. Click the link “Chino Pop Warner Equipment Replacement.”
Mr. Duran said league officials met Tuesday to discuss additional revenue-streaming options, including a virtual raffle and giveaways.
“We are leaning on donations right now,” Mr. Duran said. “Because of COVID, we cannot hold any in-person fundraisers.”
