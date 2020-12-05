Nearly a month after closing its doors when two staff members tested positive for coronavirus, the Planes of Fame Air Museum at Chino Airport will remain closed for the foreseeable future, a museum official said Monday.
“At this point, and particularly with the Southern California region seeing a surge in COVID-19 infections, we have opted to remain closed for the time being,” said Brian Finnegan, director of educational programs and museum development at the museum. “We will be reviewing and assessing the situation this week and hopefully will be able to announce a reopening date soon.”
Planes of Fame, which opened in 1957 in Claremont and moved to Chino in 1974, closed Nov. 6 after two staff members received a notification that they were possibly exposed to the coronavirus through a mutual extended family member.
The two staff members later tested positive for the virus, Mr. Finnegan said.
“The threat of the COVID-19 exposure at the museum has now passed and fortunately, the two positive cases we experienced at the museum are on the road to recovery,” he said. About three dozen museum staff and volunteer members who interacted with the infected staff members were tested, and all were negative, Mr. Finnegan added.
“Even though remaining closed is negatively impacting our revenue, we felt that is was important to do our part to encourage folks to stay at home as COVID-19 cases rise,” he said.
He said an announcement on a possible reopening date will be posted on the museum’s website, planesoffame.org, and on its social media accounts.
Planes of Fame is home to approximately 160 aircraft, some dating back to World War II, and about 25 percent still fly.
Annually, the Planes of Fame Museum Air Show draws between 25,000 and 30,000 people to Chino Airport. The show is usually held the first week of May.
