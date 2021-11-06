After analyzing seven proposals from refuse companies, Chino Hills city staff and the city attorney’s office are recommending that the council select four firms to move forward to the final stage of the selection process: Athens Services, Waste Management, Republic Services, and Burrtec.
The Chino Hills City Council will discuss the recommendations at the 7 p.m. council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 9 in council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Republic Services is the city’s current refuse hauler, and its contract has ended.
Mayor Brian Johsz is expected to declare a conflict of interest and recuse himself, as he has done in the past, because he is employed by Athens Services as the director of government affairs.
The three companies that are not being recommended are: Urbaser/American Reclamation, Valley Vista Services, and Ware Disposal.
According to the staff report, a major focus of the scope of work was ensuring compliance with state legislation regarding disposal regulations and recycling mandates.
The recommendations were made based on a prepared summary by consultant HF&H, hired by the city because of the complexities associated with the solid waste industry and regulations imposed by governmental agencies including green waste disposal rules and a new organic waste recycling mandate.
The four firms were selected to move forward to the final stage because of their extensive collection experience, size of the company, and other factors.
According to the city attorney, the size of the company is important from the perspective of having the resources to defend and indemnify the city because of the handling of materials that are subject to ever-changing federal and state regulations on disposal requirements and what is considered a hazardous material.
Some of the conclusions from HF&H:
•Republic Services and Burrtec have the highest overall costs as measured by total annual rate revenues, with Republic Services at $12.9 million and Burrtec at $13.5 million. The city may obtain services at a more favorable overall cost from the other proposers.
•Ware, Valley Vista, Waste Management and Athens costs range from $10.1 million to $11.2 million with Valley Vista, Waste Management and Athens having the most city franchise experience, financial resources, and solid waste facilities infrastructure.
•Valley Vista, Waste Management, and Athens have the most favorable safety ratings.
In other business, the council will discuss changes to the municipal code to comply with SB1383 to reduce methane caused by organic waste.
Compliance requires the city to provide commercial and residential organic collection services and conduct enforcement of mandated organic waste diversion.
The council is also expected to approve cost of living adjustments for City Manager Benjamin Montgomery.
