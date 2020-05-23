Residents will be able to find out how the city of Chino Hills has been financially impacted by the coronavirus during an online budget workshop at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 27.
Participants may visit the city website to view the broadcast at chino hills.org/videostreaming. Residents may also visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86197351711.
Those who want to join by phone can call 1-669-900-6833 and enter meeting number 86197351711.
There have been significant reductions in sales tax, hotel tax and program revenues because of the pandemic, according to city officials.
The fiscal year 2020-21 preliminary $124 million budget will have general fund operating expenditures of $44,242,867.
Estimated general fund reserves are $43,838,984.
The city is projecting zero general fund surplus.
Almost $1.5 million will be spent from the general fund to subsidize the lighting and landscape district.
The law enforcement contract with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is expected to increase by $1 million for a total amount of $15.9 million.
Council meeting
The Chino Hills City Council meeting will be held online at 7 p.m. the evening of the budget workshop.
The council changed the day from Tuesday to Wednesday several months ago to attend graduation ceremonies for Chino Hills and Ayala high schools, but the pandemic prevented that from happening.
Residents can participate in the online meeting by inputting the same information for the budget workshop.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman will give an update on the coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.