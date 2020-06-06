The Riverside County Transportation Commission is asking for community support of the proposed 71/91 interchange in Corona so that state funding can be secured for the $118 million project.
The project includes:
●Replacing the existing single-lane loop connector between eastbound 91 and northbound 71 with a two-lane, direct connector ramp.
●Building a separate eastbound auxiliary lane from Green River Road to east of the 71/91 interchange.
●Realigning the eastbound 91 on-ramp from Green River Road to improve access to the interchange.
Commission officials said the new non-tolled interchange will improve traffic flow and safety for eastbound travelers on the 91 and those merging onto the 91 from Green River Road.
If funding is secured, construction could begin in 2022 and the interchange could open in 2024, commission officials said.
The commission is asking the public to support the project by visiting rctc.org/support/.
