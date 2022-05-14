Filipino Catholic procession May 21 at St. Paul the Apostle Church

The Filipino ministry of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church will host a traditional Santacruzan and Flores de Mayo festival open to the public at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 21 at 14085 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
The religious festival to honor the Virgin Mary will include a procession of the “queens” and their escorts, colorful floral arches, and children dressed as angels bearing symbols of faith.
The procession will start at the church parking lot, continue into the Chino Hills government center, and return to the church.
Mass will be celebrated by Fr. Joseph Pilotin at 5 p.m. with food for sale at 6 p.m.
The event will culminate in a program at Maher Hall, on the church property, that will include the crowning of the queens and the Virgin Mary, traditional Filipino folk dances, and entertainment.
A raffle will take place with a chance to win a $2,500 med spa package to Serenity, MD, a series 7 Apple watch, or AirPods Pro. Tickets are $5 each.
Santacruzan and Flores de Mayo are Filipino traditions with Spanish origins in honor of the Virgin Mary who receives special devotion during the month of May.
Candidates for the queen, who are of all ages, receive votes by requesting donations in the form of ticket sales and will be awarded the title based on their fundraising.
All proceeds will benefit the Mercy Wall, a joint project between the Divine Mercy ministry and the Filipino Catholics of St. Paul the Apostle.
Information: Edzel Fuertez at (909) 519-4958 or email fcsptacc@gmail.com.
