Residents who have held onto their ballots so they can vote in person can walk into the polling place listed on the back of their ballot from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today (Oct. 31), Sunday, Nov. 1, Monday, Nov. 2, and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
They can bring their ballot with them or choose to ask for a replacement ballot.
Those who do not know their polling place can visit sbcountyelections.com and click on "find my polling place" on the home page under Quick Links.
According to the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters office, twice as many San Bernardino County voters have already voted in this Presidential Election than had a week before the 2016 Presidential Election.
The Registrar of Voters office mailed more than 1 million ballots on Oct. 5, and as of Thursday, Oct. 29, 365,724 were returned, representing a 33.13 percent overall turnout with less than a week before Election Day.
In the November 2016 election, with the same number of days before the election, 178,922 ballots were returned, for a turnout of 20.15 percent.
Residents may also return their ballots in four drop boxes in the Chino Valley: the Chino Hills Branch Library on City Center Drive, the Chino Airport on Merrill Avenue, the Chino Police Department on Guardian Way, and Chino City Hall on Central Avenue.
The drop boxes are open 24 hours and will close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
If residents are standing in line by 8 p.m. they will be allowed to cast their ballot.
Residents who have not registered to vote may still do so under the conditional voter registration law.
They should visit their polling place where they will be asked to fill out a voter registration form and will be provided a ballot.
All residents are asked to wear face coverings in the polling places.
If they do not have a mask, they will be offered one.
If the voter refuses to wear a mask, poll workers will offer face shields to everybody who is voting at that time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.