Long road ahead to find room for housing in Chino Hills

The beginning of a challenging time for Chino Hills will start at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2 when the first public workshop will take place to discuss how the city will find enough sites to build 3,720 housing units over the next 10 years.
Of that amount, 2,230 units must be very high density and 787 must be medium high density.
Difficult choices will need to be made to accommodate the additional units, including the possibility of rezoning some areas, according to city officials.
Residents can attend the workshop, that will take place during the Chino Hills Planning Commission meeting, by visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/87939548952 or by calling 1-669-900-6833 and enter meeting number 87939548952.
State mandates
The housing numbers were mandated by the state’s Housing and Community Development Department and are allocated by a regional planning organization called the Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG).
To meet the state’s default density for “affordable housing” (very low and moderate income housing), a site must be zoned at a density of no less than 30 dwelling units per acre, community development director Joann Lombardo said.
“Chino Hills has used its ‘very high density’ residential zone, which allows for a maximum density of 35 dwelling units per acre, to meet the state’s default density requirement,” Ms. Lombardo explained.
The city has used its “high density” residential zone, (maximum of 25 units per acre) and “medium density” residential zone (maximum of 12 units per acre) to meet the state’s requirement for moderate income housing, she said.
Ms. Lombardo said the latest state requirements have become considerably onerous.
“This is hard work that has been put upon us,” she told the planning commission at the last meeting. “Where do we put the units? This is where the hard work begins.”
She predicted workshops will take place monthly or twice a month.
The city’s housing element update must be submitted to the state no later than Oct. 15, she said.
Housing in
General Plan
The city’s General Plan contains a section on housing, called the “housing element,” that must be updated every eight years and is subject to statutory requirements and review by the state.
This section of the General Plan is the master plan for housing development in the community. The current update was adopted in 2015 and includes the years 2014 to 2021.
The city will be preparing an updated housing element for the 2021-2029 planning period.
The city appealed its allocation amount to SCAG but was denied, as most other cities in the state were denied, including the City of Chino, which is also holding housing meetings.
During the workshop, the public will learn about the latest requirements for the housing element, including recent state mandates and legislation that will need to be addressed.
Residents who would like to submit comments prior to the meeting may email them to the community development department or email communitydevelop ment@chinohills.org.
Information: (909) 364-2740.
