Sergeant admits to killing former Chino Hills resident

A former U.S. Army sergeant is facing life sentence in a federal prison after pleading guilty to killing a former Chino Hills resident in his Georgia-based Fort Stewart barracks room more than two years ago.
Byron Booker pleaded guilty Oct. 27 to premeditated murder in the killing of U.S. Army Specialist Austin Hawk, 24, on June 17, 2020.
Mr. Hawk attended Oak Ridge Elementary, Canyon Hills Junior High and spent his freshman year at Ayala High School – on June 17, 2020.
A sentencing date has not been announced.
A second suspect, Jordan Brown, 21, is awaiting court proceedings on charges of conspiracy, assault upon a member of the U.S. Uniformed Services, conspiracy to retaliate against a witness, retaliation against a witness with bodily injury, retaliation against a witness with killing, murder of a member of the United States Uniformed Services, and premeditated murder, according to the U.S. Department of Justice Southern District of Georgia.
There is no parole in the federal system, officials said.
A 21-page indictment filed last year alleged Mr. Booker and Mr. Brown murdered Mr. Hawk in retaliation for reporting to U.S. Army leaders their poor leadership, poor military performance, and maltreatment of subordinates.
Mr. Booker was later discharged from the U.S. Army.
Mr. Hawk also reported Mr. Brown’s alleged drug use, the indictment states.
“The indictment further alleges that Mr. Booker and Mr. Brown discussed silencing Mr. Hawk and discussed Mr. Brown providing Mr. Booker with a key to access Mr. Hawk’s room,” said Barry Paschal of the Southern District of Georgia’s office. “The indictment alleged that Mr. Booker drove from his home on or about June 17, 2020, to Fort Stewart, and entered the installation on foot before walking approximately one mile to Mr. Hawk’s barracks.”
Prosecutors allege Mr. Booker used an edged weapon to stab, cut and slash Mr. Hawk before disposing of the clothes and shoes he was wearing.
The weapon, clothes and shoes were not found.
Mr. Booker was arrested the day after the murder while Mr. Brown was jailed in April 2021 when the indictment was filed, Mr. Paschal said.
Mr. Hawk’s mother, Julie Hawk of Chino Hills, said last year her son was scheduled to attend Arizona State University in the fall of 2020.
“But he never made it,” she said. “He already had his class schedule, was going to get an apartment and he bought a car.”
She said that because her son reported the misconduct of the two men, it cost him his life.
“The room was covered in blood. He was stabbed 40 times, including a neck wound that was not survivable. There was obviously a struggle,” Ms. Hawk said.
She said her son was hard working, loved basketball, and wanted to be a businessman.
U.S. Attorney David Estes, a retired army colonel, said Mr. Booker murdered a “former fellow solider in cold blood in retaliation for that solider performing his duties as a service member.”
“It was the spark that lit the fuse,” Ms. Hawk said. “He did what the Army asked him to do.”
