The contract with Athens Services for street sweeping in Chino Hills will expire June 30 and the city is requesting proposals from companies to enter an agreement.
Requests for proposals must be submitted to the Public Works Department by 2 p.m. Thursday, April 28.
Athens began providing street sweeping services to the city on July 1, 2015 and was procured through the request for proposal process, said Sean O’Connor, maintenance and operations manager for the City of Chino Hills.
The three-year agreement, in an annual not-to-exceed amount of $239,000, included options for two one-year extensions.
In June 2020, the council extended the agreement for another year, to provide staff time to re-evaluate street sweeping operations and develop a new request for proposal.
In June 2021, the city extended the agreement another year because it was negotiating for a new trash company that might have included street sweeping.
To allow for the concurrent timing of both services, the contract was extended to June 30, 2022.
Mr. O’Connor said the original plan was for the new waste hauler to provide street sweeping, but that requirement was ultimately not included in the request for proposal process for solid waste management services.
Councilman Brian Johsz, who is vice president of government affairs for Athens, was not on the city council when Athens was selected by the city for street sweeping services in 2015. He was hired by Athens in September 2014.
Mr. Johsz had to recuse himself for financial conflict of interest during public hearings on selecting a new trash hauler because Athens was one of the companies seeking a contract.
