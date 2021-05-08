Wickman Elementary students

Wickman Elementary students Emma Chang, Sharon Mei, Reyansh Lokapur, Tanishka Raju, Iris Teng and Jack Wong get creative with medals they earned at the Odyssey of the Mind creative problem-solving competition, held virtually this year because of the coronavirus. The team placed first in its division of third through fifth graders at the SoCal Odyssey of the Mind State Tournament. Last month’s win allowed the team to advance to the World Finals where top projects submitted by video will be scored starting today (May 8). The students worked as a team to write a script, design costumes and build props and sets to produce an eight-minute skit combining classic characters and stories to teach a life lesson. Parent coaches are Ruby Chang and Pauline Wong.

