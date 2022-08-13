By Marianne Napoles
By Marianne Napoles
Chino Hills Councilman Peter Rogers has the most money in his account as campaign season begins for the November city council election, with $31,738 in the bank, an amount that has been carried over from previous campaigns.
He had no opposition in the 2018 election and as of Thursday at 5 p.m., nobody had filed nomination papers to run against him in District 2 in November.
The deadline to file was Friday, Aug. 12.
In the reporting period from Jan. 1 to June 30, 2022, Mr. Rogers received a $500 donation from the California Real Estate Political Action Committee in February, and had expenses of $278 for reimbursement to Network Solutions for website hosting.
Councilman Rogers donated $100 to Rancho Del Chino Rotary Club for the Bingo de Mayo fundraising event in May.
Mayor Ray Marquez, who is seeking re-election in District 1, reported $150 in his campaign account.
His challengers Jason Zhang and Waimin Liu both had filed by the Champion presstime at 5 p.m. but had not yet qualified.
The deadline to qualify was Friday, Aug. 12.
Councilman Brian Johsz, who is running in District 4, reported $17,711 in his account.
He received donations of $500 each from the California Real Estate Political Action Committee, the Manufactured Housing Education Trust Political Action Committee, and J. Michael Tinio of Brea, a real estate investor with JTECC Investment that developed the Lago Los Serranos townhomes on Bird Farm Road and Ramona Avenue.
He spent $1,225 on campaign items and office expenses and $610 on campaign services to Lysa Ray Campaign Services, his campaign treasurer.
He held a fundraising event at Luchador Brewing Co. in Chino Hills in November 2021 for which he paid $643 for food and drinks.
Mr. Johsz is being challenged by Diego Fernandez and Josue Estrada.
Mr. Fernandez filed and qualified.
Mr. Estrada had filed by the Champion press time at 5 p.m. Thursday but had not yet qualified. The deadline to qualify was Friday, Aug. 12.
The first day political signs may be displayed is Saturday, Sept. 24.
