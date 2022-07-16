American Red Cross will host three blood drives this month in Chino.
•9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, July 18, Kaiser Permanente Chino Grand Medical Office Building, 3750 Grand Ave.
•noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, The Parkhouse in The Preserve at Chino, 15871 Main St.
•noon to 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3354 Eucalyptus Ave., Chino Hills. Information: red crossblood.org.
