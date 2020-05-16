The annual crime and drug prevention program called National Night Out celebrated by Chino Hills and Chino every year has been postponed until Tuesday, Oct. 6.
The event, typically held the first Tuesday in August, has been delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The national organization has suggested that all neighborhoods celebrate the event the same day that Texas and other areas celebrate it: the first Tuesday in October.
The city of Chino Hills placed 19th in the nation for its National Night efforts in 2018.
Last year, 22 neighborhoods registered with the city that were visited by Chino Hills deputies, citizens on patrol, council members, and the fire district.
Residents gather in neighborhoods and parks for barbecues and potlucks.
Information: 364-2713 or email the city’s emergency management analyst at emergencypreparedness@chinohills.org.
In the past, Chino residents have held block parties, car shows and gathered in churches for the event.
The residents are visited by Chino Police officers and staff members, city council members and Chino Valley firefighters.
