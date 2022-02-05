IEUA redistricting meeting today
The Inland Empire Utilities District (IEUA), a regional wastewater treatment agency, is adjusting its districts based on the 2020 U.S. Census to ensure that each division represents the population as equally as possible.
Residents are invited to join the next virtual community workshop from 10 to 11:30 a.m. today (Feb. 5).
A public hearing will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16 during the IEUA’s monthly board meeting at district headquarters at 6075 Kimball Ave. in Chino, with adoption of the new boundaries expected at the 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 16 board meeting.
For the link to the workshop, visit ieua.org/redis tricting.
The meeting link will go live 15 minutes prior to start time.
A recording of the workshops and meetings will be available at the same website.
Corn Feed Car Show April 23
The Kiwanis Club of Chino’s Corn Feed Run and Car Show will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23 at the Chino Civic Center, 13220 Central Ave.
Registration is open for 1975 cars or older. All motorcycles and working show trucks can also be registered.
Cost is $40, which includes a T-shirt. On-the-day registration is $45.
More than 900 vehicles were displayed last year.
Car cruising will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by an open-header contest from 1 to 2 p.m.
Information: chinokiwanis.com or email Walt Pocock at cornfeedrun@aol.com.
Senior bowling on Thursdays
Residents ages 50 and up can bowl at 1:45 p.m. Thursdays at Chaparral 300, 4191 Chino Hills Parkway in Chino Hills.
There is no weekly commitment. Handicap scoring will take place.
Information: Alan Benson, (909) 724-9029.
Community clean out
Don Lugo High School invites the community to clean out their closets and garages for its grad night fundraiser from 9 to 11 a.m. every Saturday until March 5 at Don Lugo’s parking lot, 13400 Pipeline Ave., Chino.
The school will collect clothing, shoes, accessories, and household textiles, such as curtains and bedding.
All items must be clean and in a sellable condition.
Chino State of the City 2022
The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host Chino Mayor Eunice Ulloa’s State of the City 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 at the Planes of Fame Museum, 14998 Cal Aero Drive, Chino.
Cost is $45 per ticket. The networking event begins at 11 a.m. The luncheon starts at 11:45 a.m.
To register visit: chinovalleychamber.com.
