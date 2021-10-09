Superior Court Judge Donald R. Alvarez has ruled that Measure K, approved by county voters in November 2020 with a 2-1 margin, was a violation of the 1st and 14th amendments of the U.S. Constitution.
The Aug. 31 ruling overturned a measure that would have reduced the total compensation for members of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors to $60,000 per year and limit them to one elected term of four years.
Currently, the supervisors make approximately $250,000 per year, including salary and benefits, and can serve three consecutive four-year terms.
The measure was placed on the ballot by the Red Brennan Group, a non-profit organization whose goal is to “constrain the growth of government by adjusting the incentives to serve.”
Spokesman Tom Murphy said in a press release that in the rush to protect its own self interests, the board legally challenged the measure before the results of the election were even certified.
The Red Brennan Group will appeal the decision, Mr. Murphy said.
