The Chino City Council on Oct. 20 approved sending an appeal letter to the state Regional House Needs Assessment (RHNA) Appeals Board to reduce the total number of housing units required to be built in Chino over the next eight years from 6,961 to 3,397.
The numbers mandated by the state’s Housing and Community Development Department are allocated by a regional planning organization called the Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG).
During the eight-year period beginning in 2021 and ending in 2029, Chino is required to add 6,961 total housing units as follows: 2,107 very low income, 1,281 low income, 1,201 moderate income and 2,372 above moderate income.
The appeal letter signed by Mayor Eunice Ulloa says the allocation is unattainable given Chino’s land capacity, high number of residents commuting for work, lack of high-quality transit, lack of available state funding for housing, availability and cost of infrastructure, and uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
City of Chino development director Nick Liguori said the RHNA allocations require 30 units per acre and the city of Chino currently has only about 30 acres total zoned for 30 units per acre.
Land changes would have to be made to the general plan to meet the current RHNA numbers, he said.
Mayor Ulloa said the city could not subsidize “every unit to the tune of $300,000 to make it low income and affordable.”
She suggested that the state consider using the land it owns near the California Institution for Men for housing development.
The appeal letter is due on Oct. 26 and a 45-day comment period will follow.
Appeals from cities will be heard in public hearings from Dec. 10, 2020 though Feb. 9, 2021.
Final RHNA allocations will be approved sometime early next year.
