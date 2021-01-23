The Chino Hills BAPS Hindu Temple was illuminated in amber light for five minutes at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday with members joining a nationwide memorial tribute for those who lost their lives to COVID-19.
BAPS temples joined communities and places of worship in unison with a Washington, D.C. ceremony where lamps were lit around the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool to honor more than 400,000 lost American lives.
The lotus-shaped fountain, shown in front of the Temple, serves as a reflecting pool.
“For Hindus, the lotus represents knowledge and illumination,” said BAPS volunteer Yogin Patel. “A lotus is the ultimate offering to God because it represents detachment from materialistic objects.”
Mr. Patel said the fountain lights had never been lit until the walking path around the Temple was completed.
The first time all lights in the complex were lit at the same time was during the Hindu New Year in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.