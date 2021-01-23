A suspect in a double fatal shooting last month at a Chino apartment complex was arrested Jan. 15, the Chino Police Department announced Tuesday.
Jarred Stagg, 18, of Los Angeles, was arrested at 2:43 p.m. in the city of Baker, which is located along the 15 Freeway about 180 miles northeast of Chino.
He is being held without bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Mr. Stagg is expected to appear in a West Valley Superior Court room Wednesday, records indicate.
Two men were killed early Dec. 11 in a shooting at the Homecoming at the Preserve complex at 16200 Homecoming Drive in Chino, the Chino Police Department reported.
The victims were identified as Alejandro Gonzales, 25, of Riverside and Keith Isom, 25, of Victorville.
Officers were called at 3:37 a.m. on a report of shots heard, and found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.
“The officers then received information from the Chino Valley Medical Center that an additional adult male victim arrived at the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound,” police reported. “Unfortunately, both male victims were later pronounced deceased.”
Detectives collected evidence and were trying to locate witnesses in the hours after the shooting, police said.
No other details on the shooting have being released.
The investigation is ongoing.
