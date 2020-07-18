Candidates are beginning the filing process for local races in the Nov. 3 presidential general election.
The period opened Monday, July 13 and will continue through 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, unless an incumbent does not run in which case it would be extended to Aug. 12.
The San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters is offering contact-free services to school board and special district office candidates with a “My Candidacy Gateway” web application and video conference appointments at SBCoun tyElections.com.
Candidates for these offices can use the application to begin the filing process and schedule an appointment to file candidacy documents. Call the Registrar of Voters at 387-8300 for assistance.
In the Chino Valley, residents will have an opportunity to choose candidates for the Chino Hills City Council, the Chino City Council, the Chino Valley School Board, and Chino Valley Fire Board.
The following candidates pulled nomination papers by press time at 4 p.m. Thursday.
School district
Sylvia Cervantez-Orozco, who previously served on the school board, and education specialist Havaughnia Hayes-White have pulled papers.
The open at-large seats are occupied by James Na, Andrew Cruz, and Irene Hernandez-Blair, who has indicated she will not seek re-election.
Chino Hills
Mayor Art Bennett pulled papers Monday and filed Thursday for the District 3 seat he currently occupies, making him the first candidate who has qualified for the election in Chino Hills.
Tyler Shields and Sabir Taqi have pulled papers for the District 3 seat.
The District 5 seat is occupied by Cynthia Moran. No one had pulled papers for that district by presstime.
Chino
Councilman Paul Rodriguez pulled papers on Monday and filed Thursday for the District 1 seat he currently occupies, making him the first candidate who qualified in the Chino election. Christopher Flores has pulled papers for the same district.
Karen Comstock, former police chief of Chino, and Anthony Honore pulled papers for the District 4 seat occupied by Tom Haughey, who said he will not seek re-election.
Mayor Eunice Ulloa has pulled papers for the mayoral seat she occupies. Christopher Hutchinson has also pulled papers for the seat, Fire district
Jane Doe has pulled nomination papers for the fire district. The at-large seats are occupied by Harvey Luth, Sarah Ramos-Evinger, and John DeMonaco.
Water district
Sandra Rose of Chino has pulled papers for one of the three at-large seats for the Monte Vista Water District Board which serves mostly Montclair and small pockets of northwest Chino will appear on the ballot.
The seats are occupied by Ms. Rose and Montclair residents Tony Lopez and Manny Martinez.
The party breakdown for the Chino Valley is as follows:
Chino
17,351 Democrats, 13,078 Republicans, 9,720 no party preference, 1,434 American Independents, 363 Libertarians, 215 Peace and Freedom, 116 Green, and 460 other.
Chino Hills
15,441 Democrats, 14,991 Republicans, 10,592 no party preference, 1,251 American Independents, 126 Peace and Freedom, 100 Green, and 450 other.
