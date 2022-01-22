Chino Police will host a five-week Spanish Community Academy, beginning Wednesday, Jan. 26 at police headquarters, 5451 Guardian Way.
The course will include presentations and demonstrations from the patrol team, SWAT, K9, dispatch, crime analyst unit and crime scene investigation.
Information: (909) 334-3000 or email chinopdsocial@cityofchino.org.
