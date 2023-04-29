Students and staff and Newman Elementary School in Chino were locked down Monday afternoon as Chino police search for a suspect who ran from a stolen car stopped on the 60 Freeway under the Pipeline Avenue overpass.
The suspect has not been caught, Sgt. Ted Olden said Thursday. Officers tried to stop a reported stolen car at 12:20 p.m. on the 60 Freeway at Ramona Avenue, but the driver sped away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.