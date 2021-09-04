Chino Hills City Manager Benjamin Montgomery will now have the authority to spend up to $50,000 without city council approval for contracts, settlement agreements, and indemnity agreements, such as when the city allows the county to use its facilities for events including COVID testing clinics.
The amount was fixed at $25,000 for 21 years, despite two decades of increasing labor and materials costs.
The city manager will be authorized to approve contracts up to $100,000 that are funded by private parties, such as for consultants producing environmental documents for a housing or commercial project.
These contracts are paid for by developers through trust deposit accounts.
Assistant city manager Rod Hill said small projects easily meet the $25,000 threshold required for city council approval, which can sometimes delay the start of a project.
Mr. Hill told the council on Aug. 14 that staff surveyed 13 surrounding cities and found the majority have the city manager’s signing authority ranging from $45,000 to $100,000.
He also recommended that signing authority for department directors be increased to $25,000.
Currently, the public works director can spend up to $15,000 without council approval and the other department directors can spend up to $10,000.
In Chino, the city manager has the authority to spend up to $50,000 without council approval and department directors can spend up to $10,000.
After the unanimous vote, Mayor Brian Johsz said, “Ben, be good with that, OK?” Councilman Peter Rogers added, “We’re watching.”
