The Adult Easter Egg-Scramble where adults 18 years and above scramble to find 7,500 eggs with the lights off at Chino Hills Community Park will be held at 8 p.m. Friday, April 1.
The event is limited to 300 people and tickets are already selling, said parks and recreation officials.
Participants should bring a flashlight and basket and must have event tickets at time of check-in between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.
More than $3,000 worth of prizes will be given.
Tickets cost $16 and are available at chinohills.org/reconline.
Participants can also register at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive, or at the recreation office at City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive.
