It may have been a blessing in disguise that defects were found in the military monument installed at the Community Center by Bravo Sign and Design in 2020 because it has been transformed into a more suitable tribute to armed forces with a new darker colored granite. Bravo was asked in 2021 to figure out why the granite had discolored and after removing panels, found problems with the sealant and other issues. Bravo agreed to fix the problem without charge and the monument was completed in time for the Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11. The Chino Hills 55+ Club raised the funds for the monument.
Champion photos by Marianne Napoles
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.