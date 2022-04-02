High school students who would like to gain experience in local government are invited to apply to the Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission by Wednesday, April 6.
The commission includes a non-voting student member who must be a Chino Hills resident attending high school on a full-time basis as a junior or senior during the 2022-23 school year and must be in good academic standing.
The commission meets at 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month to discuss items relating to parks, trails, community events, recreation, and programs. The member will serve until April 30, 2023.
Applications are available at City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive, or online at chino hills.org/parksandrecappli cation.
They must be submitted to the city clerk’s office on the second floor at City Hall by 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 6.
Mayor Ray Marquez will interview applicants and plans to recommend an appointment to the City Council at the April 26 meeting.
Information: city clerk’s office, (909) 364-2620.
