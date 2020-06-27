The winding Woodview Road that extends from Pipeline Avenue to Peyton Drive in Chino Hills has been paved but only to the mid-point at a cost of $116,000. Funds won’t be available for phase 2 until fiscal year 2021-22. When assistant city engineer Joe Dyer said the unpaved western portion of the road was still acceptable for driving, Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission vice-chairwoman Samantha James-Perez responded, “the tires and shocks on my car respectfully disagree.”
