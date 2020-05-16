Written by Najia Saleem,
Chino Hills High senior
All of us have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic whether it is being unable to attend work, get a haircut or see our loved ones.
For high school seniors, it has been especially tough to see once-in-a-lifetime events, like prom and graduation, be cancelled, delayed, or be held virtually.
Many of us, like myself, had been counting the days down until graduation and excitedly dreaming of the day when we would get to walk the stage.
There is a very fitting quote that I think applies well to these strange times that we are in: “Sometimes we are all too quick to count down the days that we forget to make the days count.” When I think of this quote, I think of how instead of lamenting the days that could have been it is more worthwhile to help our community through this critical time.
Many high school seniors are doing exactly this by “trading” their graduation gowns for gloves and GoFundMe.
Bijou Park, a Chino Hills High student, has been working as a certified nursing assistant since the start of her senior year.
She works for a skilled nursing facility in Corona, taking care of eight to 11 elderly patients a day by helping them with their needs for daily living.
She told me that she wished she were able to have a proper ending to her high school career and say goodbye to her teachers and friends.
However, she is happy to go to work, especially because she says, that at this time, her patients need her the most.
Without outside contact with family and friends, caregivers like Bijou, provide comfort and much needed company to the sick and elderly.
Besides patients of skilled nursing facilities, the homeless residents of the Inland Empire are also desperately in need of aid.
Without being able to volunteer because of social distancing precautions, students have gotten creative by raising funds through social media to provide meals for the homeless.
Shameemah Sally, a senior at Chino Hills High and a member of Club Ed, created informational posts directing people to donate to INSAN, an organization that has been providing food, hygiene kits and other essential services to those who have been homeless in southern California for several years.
Through this partnership with INSAN, the seniors of Club Ed, a volunteer service organization at Chino Hills High, have been able to make an impact without leaving their homes.
Undoubtedly, no one could have expected the disruption in our lives caused by the coronavirus. That is why it is okay to be melancholic.
For the class of 2020 to give back to their community in these unfortunate circumstances is a greater honor than any graduation ceremony could award.
