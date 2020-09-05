Food for Life Ministry will distribute food 9 a.m. to noon today (Sept. 5) from its warehouse at 4712 Cheyenne Way in Chino.
Founder Cindy Vande Steeg said there has been a 50 percent increase in food needs over the past few months. Community members may go to the warehouse between to 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays once a week for a large amount of food. Identification is required. Volunteers and food donations are needed.
Information: 627-3663 or visit foodforlifeministry.org.
