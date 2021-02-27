Hybrid learning to begin for TK-6 in March

March will usher in a new beginning for Chino Valley School District elementary students who will return to the classroom two days a week and continue their distance learning two and-a-half days a week.
The school board voted unanimously Tuesday to bring back TK through second graders on Thursday, March 4 and third through sixth graders on Monday, March 8.
The decision is for families who previously chose the district’s blended learning plan.
Families who chose the distance-learning model will not be affected.
Under state guidelines, seventh through 12th graders cannot return until there are seven positive cases per 100,000 people.
The board took action to authorize Superintendent Norm Enfield to allow those students to return when the county is in the red tier for five consecutive days. The board also chose return dates for TK through sixth graders in three tracks at the year-round Cal Aero K-8 Preserve Academy in Chino.
“The goal is to get all grade levels back in the classroom five days a week, as soon as possible,” Supt. Enfield said.
The children will return to the classrooms in small “cohorts” to help prevent the spread of the virus.
Cohorts, or pods, are distinct groups that stay together throughout the entire school day to limit crossover of students and teachers.
“Cohorts are necessary because the state requires six feet distance, and four feet distance between students with desk shields in place,” the superintendent said.
All students will be required to wear masks, including TK children.
Debate
Before final action was taken, there was debate among board members on whether to extend the dates to March 11 and March 15 as suggested by board member Don Bridge and whether to allow each school to determine its own opening dates as suggested by board member Andrew Cruz.
Mr. Bridge’s substitute motion did not receive enough support to pass and Mr. Cruz eventually rescinded his substitute motion, but not before he had words with Mrs. Gagnier.
After Mrs. Gagnier said it was unreasonable to compel each school to come up with its own opening date, Mr. Cruz questioned her leadership because she had not attended board meetings in person until Feb. 18.
Mrs. Gagnier, who has primarily attended via Zoom with no absences, told Mr. Cruz his reference to her as “being in the basement” for six months was divisive rhetoric and his personal attacks were not acceptable.
