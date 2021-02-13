Deputy says camera system crucial for arrests

Now that two years have passed since the City of Chino Hills installed automated license plate readers at 12 locations, it was time to hear an update from the Chino Hills Police Department on how they are working out.
Deputy John Snyder of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Multiple Enforcement Team, who works at the Chino Hills station, told the council during Tuesday’s meeting that one of the best tools law enforcement can have is an automated license plate reader system, known as ALPR.
The stationary cameras are affixed to traffic lights to capture information on vehicles that pass within view, along with location, date, time and photographs that are uploaded to a server and can only be used for criminal investigations, Deputy Snyder said.
The readers were installed in October 2018.
During the 2019 calendar year, 42 arrests for stolen vehicles were made by use of the system, he said.
Five drug offenses, three violent crimes, and four theft crimes were solved.
During the 2020 calendar year, 47 arrests for stolen vehicles were made and five crimes were solved by use of the system, he said.
“These numbers reflect arrests made, but do not take into account the countless times the system is used daily by deputies to assist with their investigations,” he said.
The cameras helped solve a murder on Dec. 19, 2018, two months after the system was installed, Deputy Snyder said.
Police were dispatched to Hotel Chino Hills on Fairfield Ranch Road, not far from Denny’s, where a man was attacked, transported to the hospital, and died from his injuries, Deputy Snyder said
The involved parties were uncooperative and provided very little information, he said.
The camera system was used to place the suspect vehicle in the area within the timeframe of the crime and the information was enough for detectives to bring the suspect into custody.
Bank robberies
The system was also used to link two bank robberies at U.S. Bank inside Albertsons on Soquel Canyon Parkway to the same suspect.
On June 8, 2019, a man handed the teller an envelope stating he was armed and demanded the money in the till.
He wore a hospital-style mask and escaped with hundreds of dollars.
No vehicle description or license plate was obtained.
Four months later, he returned to the bank wearing a similar mask.
Using license plate information captured by the Albertsons manager, detectives were able to identify the suspect, Deputy Snyder said.
Using the camera system, the suspect was linked to multiple bank robberies in six cities, the deputy said.
Break-ins
On March 5, 2020, deputies responded to a burglary alarm in the 2000 block of Deer Haven Drive.
Five suspects, all 19 years old, attempted to break into the residence but were not successful.
Deputies responded to a second burglary alarm in the 14000 block of Willow Wood Lane and determined property was stolen from inside.
Using the camera system, a matching vehicle in both areas was identified and a license plate number was obtained, said Deputy Snyder.
The suspect vehicle was found parked at Hotel Chino Hills where deputies recovered stolen property, burglary tools, and developed additional information linking all five men to the burglaries.
Detectives used the camera system and determined the suspects and their vehicles were in the City of Chino Hills during several other residential burglaries.
“Tens of thousands of dollars of stolen property, including guns, were recovered during this investigation,” he said. “All five were arrested and booked at the West Valley Detention Center.”
Other stats
In 2020, there were 931 wanted/missing person hits, 2,666 stolen vehicle hits, and 21,597 lost or stolen plates, for a total of 25,194 hits.
“Keep in mind that license plates may be read more than one time during during a single drive through the city,” he said.
The deputy said the battle against crime is difficult and never ending.
“There are always threats to be handled by law enforcement, and we need to have as many tools as possible to protect the public,” he said.
Councilman Art Bennett said some residents expressed concerns when the cameras were being installed that photographs were being taken of the drivers.
Deputy Snyder said the cameras are only taking pictures of the rear of the vehicle, not the driver and not the inside of the vehicle.
Councilman Peter Rogers said he was glad for the investment. “We’re focused on anything we can do to make our city a safer place and we’re happy to do so,” he said. The council approved the purchase and installation of the cameras for $1.1 million with Vigilant Solutions.
The City of Chino purchased the same system with Vigilant Solutions, also installed in 2018.
Chino Police Chief Wes Simmons said the system has proven to be a very successful tool in keeping Chino safe.
