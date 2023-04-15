Second strike offender at large after escaping from Chino Prado Camp remains at-large

Authorities continue to search for a 30-year-old inmate, a second strike offender, who walked away from the Prado Conservation Camp in Chino on April 7.
Casey Lyons was last seen at 8:50 a.m. at the minimum-security camp at 14467 Central Ave., north of the California Institution for Men, according to officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR).
He is 5-feet-10 inches tall, weighs about 260 pounds, has blue eyes, blond hair, and tattoos on his head.
“There is no danger to the people in the immediate area,” Chino Police wrote in a statement at 12:42 p.m. the same day. “It is believed he was picked up.”
CDCR officials said a search of the camp buildings and grounds was conducted by law enforcement officials, including the Office of Correctional Safety, Cal Fire, and the Chino and Chino Hills police departments were notified of the escape.
Mr. Lyons was sentenced on Aug. 19, 2019 to five years in prison in Shasta County in Northern California for second-degree robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.
On June 19, 2021, he was released on parole supervision, but re-entered prison on a two-year, eight-month sentence in Lassen County on July 22, 2022 after a conviction for possession of ammunition by a prohibited person as a second-strike offender, prison officials said.
Anyone with information can call the Prado Conservation Camp at (909) 597-3917, the Chino Police Department at (909) 628-1234, the Chino Hills Police Department at (909) 364-2000 or 9-1-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.