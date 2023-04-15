Second strike offender at large after escaping from Chino Prado Camp remains at-large

Casey Lyons

(CDCR photo)

Authorities continue to search for a 30-year-old inmate, a second strike offender, who walked away from the Prado Conservation Camp in Chino on April 7.

Casey Lyons was last seen at 8:50 a.m. at the minimum-security camp at 14467 Central Ave., north of the California Institution for Men, according to officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR).

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.