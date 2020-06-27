Sales of legal fireworks in Chino will begin at noon Wednesday, July 1, and conclude at 9 p.m. Thursday, July 4 and law enforcement officials in Chino and Chino Hills say they will issue citations for violators caught breaking the law.
All fireworks are illegal in Chino Hills.
In Chino, fireworks that have the California Fire Marshal’s seal of approval can be used in residential areas between noon on July 1 through midnight July 4.
Fireworks are not allowed south of Pine Avenue and east of Euclid and Hellman avenues between Kimball and Merrill.
Fireworks are also not allowed in parking lots, parks or schools.
Offenders face a $1,000 fine.
For the third year in a row, residents can help document illegal firework use in Chino by sending video or photos to the Chino Police Department.
Police said persons reporting the violation will need to place a call for service with the Police Department, identify the violator, sign a form that explains their role in capturing the video or photo, and be willing to testify if there is a court hearing.
Illegal fireworks are those that explode, fly, or do not have the fire marshal’s seal of approval.
Violators in Chino face a $500 fine for inappropriate use of safe and sane fireworks or a $1,000 fine for possession or using illegal fireworks.
Anyone caught using fireworks in Chino Hills will face a $1,000 fine.
In the past week, Chino seized 114 pounds of illegal fireworks and Chino Hills Police seized 40 pounds of illegal fireworks, the departments reported.
Firework booth locations
●The Bridge, 5370 Schaefer Ave.
●Chino American Legion Post 299, 13759 Central Ave.
●Chino American Little League, 5459 Philadelphia St.
●Chino High band boosters, 5832 Riverside Drive
●Chino Cowboy Huddle, 12206 Central Ave.
●Chino High basketball, 12835 Mountain Ave.
●CHAPPS, 5288 Francis Ave.
●Chino High Pep Squad, 3943 Grand Ave.
●Chino High Sports Boosters, 12345 Mountain Ave.
●Chino Neighborhood House, 12013 Central Ave.
●Christ Lutheran, 5500 Francis Ave.
●Cornerstone Community Church, 13675 Central Ave.
●Don Lugo High Grad Nite Booster, 12550 Central Ave.
●Don Lugo Performing Arts Booster, 4531 Philadelphia St.
●Don Lugo Sports Booster Club, 4117 Riverside Drive
●Gavin R. Stevens Foundation, 14501-14529 Ramona Ave.
●Living Word Assembly, 13012 Euclid Ave.
●Magnolia Jr. High After School, 6691 Riverside Drive
●Magnolia Junior High Music Booster, 12402 Central Ave.
●San Bernardino/Monte Vista 4H Council, 4721 Riverside Drive
●Nitemares Soccer Club, northeast corner of Chino Hills Parkway and Ramona Avenue
●Parents of Chino Scouts, 11901-12089 Central Ave.
●Parents of Troop #202, 5678 Riverside Drive
●Praise Chapel Chino Valley, 12150 Central Ave.
●To the Point Dance Production/Mission Sports, 14058 Euclid Ave.
●Victory Outreach, 11436 Central Ave.
