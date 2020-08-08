With coronavirus cases continuing to rise, approximately 27,590 students from the Chino Valley school district have been instructed to report to their teachers’ websites for the first day of school.
“While this is not the start to the school year that any of us would have envisioned or chosen, I know that our teachers and parents are committed to making the best of a less than ideal situation to support our wonderful students in their learning and growth,” Chino Valley school board vice-president Christina Gagnier told the Champion on Thursday.
“To students, I know that you can make the best of this difficult situation, and please know that you have a community behind you rooting for you.”
Teachers say they have been preparing to the best of their ability for an uncertain 2020-21 school year that starts Monday.
“It’s going to be a very unique year as we are preparing for distance learning without students,” said first-grade teacher Em Feller.
Ms. Feller said she was still undecided if she will teach from her classroom at Alicia Cortez Elementary or from home.
The school district is offering both options to teachers, she said.
Unlike last school year when schools were closed in March because of the virus, teachers now are required to hold live instruction daily with the number of hours set by grade level.
“Parents should not be feeling that they are teaching their children as much. It will take the pressure off,” Ms. Feller said.
The district rolled out an updated distance learning program and trained teachers in Google and Microsoft programs for classrooms, she said.
Her greatest concern last year was “losing track” of a few students in her class because of language barriers and families who were in crisis. Coming into the new school year, she is worried for the safety of teachers and students.
“We want to be safely back with students, but we can’t do that during a community outbreak, despite the support provided by the district,” Ms. Feller said.
“We don’t want to start and stop because we have outbreaks,” she added.
In a survey to district parents that was taken before Gov. Newsom in mid-July announced closures, most parents said they would prefer a combination of distance learning with a modified in-classroom schedule.
Rhodes Elementary teacher Scott Rossen said the requirement for his fifth-grade class is 240 minutes of online instruction every day, except on minimum days.
Mr. Rossen said he purchased a novel set for the class to read together.
He will also send some packet work home and will give students small breaks throughout the day to reduce their screen time.
“The biggest thing I am trying to do is make sure that we have engaging work where we talk to one another,” Mr. Rossen said.
Teachers are required by the school district to use a video conference app called Google Meet, and not Zoom, for class instruction, Mr. Rossen said.
English and journalism teacher Annette Deming said she said she is distracted working from home and has chosen to teach from her classroom at Don Lugo High.
She said she is concerned there are not enough janitors staffed there to meet the increased cleaning demands.
“I know there are a lot of teachers who are nervous, as they should be, and there’s also a lot of childcare issues among our teachers,” she said.
“Even the ‘Teacher of the Year’ is frustrated and feels the anxiety that comes with feeling prepared to go back,” she said.
(Last year, Ms. Deming was named the Chino Valley school district’s teacher of the year.)
“I don’t think anyone can feel prepared right now,” she said. “I’m a preparer, but if all of my professional development workshops and webinars during my non-paid contract hours can’t make me feel prepared to go back at this point, I don’t know how much more it would take.”
Chino Hills High’s Chirichan Tasanont teaches honors biology and human body systems in the school’s Health Science Academy.
She said students will miss working with the mannequins in the classroom.
“We have to be creative in finding simulation and virtual labs. It’s not the same but we are doing our best,” she said.
Ms Tasanont said she has received support from administration, counseling and custodial staff at the school.
Supt. Norm Enfield announced on July 16 that the district would start the school year with 100 percent distance learning. Information about reopening and individual school websites, chino.k12.ca.us.
Allegiance STEAM Academy Thrive charter school in Chino will open on Aug. 10.
Principal Sebastian Cognetta said, “We will provide daily live interactive lessons as we did this past spring. All enrichment programs, including STEAM lab, music, world languages, and PE will be offered.”
Heights Christian School in Chino Hills will resume on Sept. 8 with both online and on-campus learning offered.The campus includes an elementary school for grades K-6 and a preschool for ages toddler through transitional kindergarten.
Principal Randall Long said class sizes will be smaller and students will have physical distancing requirements.
The school has created a crisis response guideline that includes temperature checks and regular disinfecting, he said.
Ontario Christian will start the year off with virtual instruction for elementary, middle and high school students.
Preschool will be on campus for ages 2 through transitional kindergarten starting Aug. 18 with smaller classes, mask and social distance requirements for students.
Diocese of San Bernadino County director of communications John Andrews said the high number of county cases of coronavirus led to this decision, which applies to all Catholic schools in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
Sycamore Academy of Science and Cultural Arts Chino Valley charter school in Chino Hills will resume on Aug. 24 with students attending digital classrooms.
