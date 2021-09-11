Isaiah’s Rock, which distributes toys and food to those in need, received a donation of $50,000 from NFI Logistics to say thank you for giving back to communities in need.
The check was presented to the Christian-based organization during Tuesday’s Chino council meeting.
Isaiah’s Rock was founded over 30 years ago by Charleen King and her late husband Dave King.
The organization operates a drive-thru food distribution every Wednesday at Chino City Hall.
Brian Webb, senior vice president at NFI who presented the check to Ms. King, said the company has been working with Isaiah’s Rock for a while, helping with its annual Thanksgiving feast.
Mr. Webb noted he was moved by Mrs. King’s passion for giving back to the community.
“I just can’t even express the admiration we have for Charleen and the Isaiah’s Rock family,” Mr. Webb said.
Mrs. King thanked those who helped Isaiah’s Rock along the way, including the Knights of Columbus, the city council, and city staff. She also thanked her friends at NFI.
“You cannot believe their generosity and the things they’ve already done,” Mrs. King said. “They moved trailers for us and they found storage for us.”
Chino Mayor Eunice Ulloa also had high praise for the charity.
“They’ve been an integral part of our community for a number of years, and the number of people that Isaiah’s Rock has helped has just been amazing,” Mrs. Ulloa said.
