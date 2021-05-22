San Bernardino County will continue to require mask-wearing indoors despite federal guidelines announced last week that vaccinated people need not wear masks in many indoor situations.
Face coverings are not required for anyone outdoors except at crowded events, and when social distancing cannot be maintained for those who are not vaccinated.
“The county falls under the jurisdiction of the State of California which has announced it will not adopt the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance until June 15,” said county spokesman David Wert.
The announcement stipulated that states supersede the guidelines.
“The state plans to implement the CDC’s guidelines on June 15 to allow fully vaccinated Californians go without a mask in most indoor settings,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly in a statement.
“This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while we continue our relentless focus on delivering vaccines, particularly in underserved communities,” Dr. Ghaly said.
Travel rules
The biggest exception to the mask guidelines nationwide has to do with travel and public transportation.
Specifically, airline travelers will need to wear masks within airports and while on planes for the duration of their flight, except when eating or drinking for brief periods of time. This rule is being enforced by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and will be in effect until Sept. 13. In addition, the mask requirement is in effect for anyone traveling on trains, buses (including school buses), ride-share vehicles, or taxis.
This applies to transportation hubs and terminals.
The rule does not apply to children under two or for disabled persons who cannot safely wear a mask because of their health condition.
