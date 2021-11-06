School board president Joe Schaffer aligned himself with board members Andrew Cruz and James Na in a surprise 3-2 vote Thursday night approving a resolution to Gov. Gavin Newsom urging him to rescind or revise the vaccine mandates for students and staff in California schools.
Board members Christina Gagnier and Don Bridge voted against the resolution.
A thunderous applause erupted among the hundreds in attendance at the school board meeting held at Don Lugo High School in Chino when Mr. Schaffer announced his yes vote on the resolution authored by Mr. Na.
It stated, in part, that parents of vaccinated and unvaccinated children are uncomfortable with subjecting their children to a vaccine with no long-term data, and that public and private school staff jobs will be lost because of the mandates.
“With this being a non-binding opinion piece, I can say that I personally don’t support the mandates,” Mr. Schaffer late Thursday night. “I support a personal choice and the right of our parents to speak with their medical providers. The parents can come here and hammer on us at the meeting, but to move the needle, they are going to have to take this to Sacramento. Don’t look to the district for the change,” he said.
Gov. Newsom announced last month that students in grades 7 to 12 will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as early as January but will mostly likely be pushed back to July prior to the 2021-22 school year.
Younger students will need the COVID-19 vaccine once fully approved by the FDA, the governor said.
“The Governor and Chino Valley Unified have acknowledged that the best academic and social-emotional outcomes for students come from traditional in-person classroom instruction,” Mr. Na’s resolution states. “We believe that the governor’s K-12 student vaccine mandate is ill-advised, and in opposition to the educational and social-emotional goals of the state and the district.”
More than 50 parents and students addressed the board for nearly three hours, with a large majority speaking out against the mandates.
“We encourage you to get this letter signed and approved and sent off immediately,” said Sonja Shaw, president of the Parent Advocacy for Chino Valley organization. “You already have other school districts leading the way. This is an easy, painless way to show your community that you serve them and you’re willing to show you stand with us and not against us.”
Mr. Cruz, an outspoken opponent of the COVID-19 vaccine, said he applauds parents who want to take their child’s education back from “Marxist” people who don’t care about students.
“You have to ask yourself what is going on. This is nuts.” he said of the mandates. “That’s why you all are here. Because you see things are not going the way they are going.”
Mr. Cruz later pleaded with the public to not have their children get the vaccine.
Ms. Gagnier thanked the crowd for voicing their concerns but asked is the school district is going to retreat its efforts to keep students and staff safe inside Chino Valley schools.
“Are we going to send the message that we are not going to take the appropriate steps to combat COVID-19 moving forward,” she said. “I don’t think this is the right message to be sending at this time. We have made so much progress to get our kids back in school and back to the activities where they can belong and strive.”
Mr. Bridge agreed with Ms. Gagnier and spoke directly to Mr. Cruz on his own view of vaccines.
“Number one, I can’t tell you what to do. Number two, I won’t tell you what do to. And number three, I can only tell you what my wife and I will do,” Mr. Bridge said. “But I look at common sense, and I look at this resolution and what it’s going to do? This resolution says urge the governor, we can all do that now.”
The resolution, in addition to being sent to Gov. Newsom, will also be sent to the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors and the county’s Superintendent of Schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.