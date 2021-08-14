Residents who have questions about the City of Chino Hills water conservation program may step up to the “city hall” booth from 9 a.m. to noon today (Aug. 14) at Grocery Outlet, 4022 Chino Hills Parkway.
Jake Loukeh, the city’s water use efficiency coordinator, will answer questions on the city’s water conservation efforts and will provide tips for residents.
The booth will offer free collapsible water-saving buckets, child identification kits and touchless door openers.
Officials from the City of Chino Hills, the police department, and fire department will be on hand to answer questions.
The police department will provide tips on preventing package theft, vehicle break-ins, and residential burglaries.
The fire department will help residents prepare for a wildland fire and introduce residents to “Community Connect” where they can electronically submit information for first responders to access when responding to a call.
The city has been in a stage II moderate water conservation alert since 2016 and is conducting an outreach to the community to continue its conservation efforts.
Residential addresses ending in an even number should use water on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, except from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and residential addresses ending in an odd number should use water on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, except from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Additional restrictions include not using water on sidewalks, driveways and parking areas, repairing leaks within 48 hours, and not using water hoses without a shutoff valve.
