A damaged storm drain pipe that created a sinkhole June 27 on Rimrock Avenue between Rock Springs Drive and Homeridge Lane in northern Chino Hills ended up taking 26 days to repair and cost the city $130,000.
City Manager Benjamin Montgomery explained to the council in a memo dated Sept. 21 that the public works department responded to a call from Chino Hills Police Department about a sinkhole that was approximately 2 feet by 1 foot on the surface.
After a more detailed inspection, it was determined that a portion of a 48-inch corrugated metal storm pipe had separated and undermined the street, creating a large sinkhole beneath the asphalt approximately 30 feet by 20 feet, he said.
The road was closed right away and the city contacted Doty Bros., its on-call storm drain maintenance contractor, to perform emergency repairs that included removing and replacing 25 feet of damaged storm drain pipe, backfilling the hole, and paving the road.
The contractor also examined the structural integrity of the storm drain system upstream and downstream of the impacted area, according to the city manager’s memo.
City staff then inspected the entire storm drain system north of Rock Springs Drive.
All repairs were completed by July 22.
The city council on Sept. 14 approved a budget amendment for fiscal year 2021-22 increasing the storm drain general fund budget by $130,000 and decreasing the projected ending fund balance by the same amount.
