An interest list has been started for Chino Hills residents who would like to purchase a “Flume Smart Home Water Monitor” for $40 not including tax and shipping, instead of its retail value of $199.
The Flume device allows households to see real-time water consumption information on their mobile device.
It can help customers set water goals, budgets and detect leaks before they cause damage and cost money, said Jake Loukeh, Water Use Efficiency Coordinator for the City of Chino Hills.
The pilot program is offered by the Inland Empire Utilities Agency through the city to help households monitor their water use. The Agency is funding the subsidized cost.
A water sensor straps around the water meter and sends real-time usage to the “bridge” that connects to the customer’s home Wi-Fi network. “If the system senses a leak or unusually high-water use, the customer will be notified via text, email, or push notification on their smart phone,” Mr. Loukeh said.
To secure a place on the interest list, residents should send an email to watercon servation@chinohills.org.
The second round of devices will be available in early May. The first round, in which 34 devices were made available to the city, sold out within hours.
Information: Mr. Loukeh, 364-2804.
Water conservation programs and ideas are available at chinohills.org/WaterSavingPrograms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.