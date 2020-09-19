The San Bernardino Catholic Divorce Ministry Council is offering three divorce support groups for people to join by Zoom.
The following programs are intended to help people deal with the challenges of divorce and gain hope for the future:
DivorceCare that started Thursday, Sept. 10 and continues 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays until Dec. 17.
Surviving Divorce from 7 to 8:30 p.m. starting Wednesday, Sept. 16 and continuing Wednesdays until Oct. 21.
Journey of Hope from 7 to 8:30 p.m. starting Wednesday, Nov. 4 and continuing Wednesdays until Dec. 16.
Descriptions of the programs and registration can be found at sbmarriageini tiative.org/catholic-divorce- ministry.
