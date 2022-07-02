The Chino Valley Fire Department, Chino Police Department, and Chino Hills Police Department will be enforcing zero tolerance for illegal fireworks on Independence Day. Parents and guardians will be held liable for any fire suppression costs, damages, or injuries caused by their children's use of fireworks, fire officials said.
For information on fireworks, visit chinovalleyfire.org.
