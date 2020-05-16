Fire board members denied a pair of claims from a Chino Hills couple after a Chino Valley Fire District battalion chief drove through a red light and caused a crash at Schaefer and Pipeline avenues in Chino in October.
When the public plans to sue a government agency, claims must first be filed before legal action can be taken in the courts.
Agencies traditionally turn the administrative claims over to their insurance carrier for evaluation.
Floyd and Tammy Monoszlay each filed a claim March 26 through the Beverly Hills-based attorney firm Carpenter, Zuckerman and Rowley.
The exact amount of money the couple is asking for is unknown, but exceeds $25,000 for each claim, according to Chino Valley Fire District documents from Wednesday's board meeting.
Collision details
Chino Police investigators said video surveillance shows battalion chief Jeremy Ault drove through a red light on Oct. 11 and was hit by a Ford Explorer occupied by a husband and wife, identified as Mr. and Mrs. Monoszlay.
Sgt. Nancy Franklin said investigators found video of the 9:01 p.m. crash from a nearby business that showed Battalion Chief Ault’s fire district vehicle traveling eastbound on Schaefer Avenue, approaching the intersection of Pipeline Avenue.
His vehicle entered the intersection on a solid red light and was struck on its driver’s side door by the Ford Explorer, Sgt. Franklin said.
Chino police and Chino Valley Fire paramedics were called to the accident scene and treated Battalion Chief Ault, but he declined additional medical attention, Sgt. Franklin said.
The Chino Hills couple was taken to Kaiser Hospital in Ontario for complaints of pain, the sergeant said.
Battalion Chief Ault told investigators he believed he had a green light but looked away for a second before driving through the red light, Sgt. Franklin said.
The couple, who were interviewed by Chino police at the hospital, said they were traveling southbound on Pipeline and entered the intersection on a green light.
Mr. Monoszlay, who was driving the Explorer, said he saw Battalion Chief Ault enter the intersection and swerved to try to avoid the collision, but struck him, Sgt. Franklin said.
The cell phones of both drivers were examined by Chino police and were not found to be in use at the time of the accident.
Drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash, Sgt. Franklin said.
Chino Valley Fire Chief Tim Shackelford said Battalion Chief Ault was returning to Station 61 at Schaefer Avenue and Fourth Street after a training session in Chino Hills when the crash took place.
The truck damaged in the collision was the fire district’s reserve battalion chief vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.